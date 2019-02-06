Bhupinder Hooda, Motilal Vora appear before CBI court in Panchkula land cases

While the matter pertaining to AJL will be next heard on March 05 and the Manesar land scam case has been posted for hearing will on February 20. (ANI)

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader Motilal Vora and others appeared in a Special CBI Court in Panchkula on Wednesday. They appeared in connection with Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) plot allotment and Manesar land scam case.

The court has fixed as the next date of hearing for both the cases. While the matter pertaining to AJL will be next heard on March 05 and the Manesar land scam case has been posted for hearing will on February 20.

Meanwhile, the CBI on January 25 raided several places in the Delhi-NCR in connection with the land scam case involving Hooda. The CBI had also registered a fresh case against Hooda over alleged irregularities in land allotment. This is the third case registered against the former CM by the CBI in connection with grant of land or land acquisition. The agency had searched 20 locations across Delhi-NCR and Haryana, which included the offices of the accused companies and the Rohtak residence of Hooda.

According to the FIR, the fresh case is related to the acquisition of land for the development of sectors 58 to 63 and 65 to 67 in Gurugram.

In an FIR registered, the investigation agency has accused Hooda and Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana government Trilok Chandra Gupta for conspiring with as many as 14 builders to cheat land owners and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) through the fraudulent issue of licenses and release of acquired land to real estate developers.

Among the companies accused are Emaar MGF, JMD Ltd, Ansal Properties and Infrastructure, R S Infrastructure, Martial Buildcon, Gupta Promoters, DLF New Gurgaon Homes Developers, Marconi Infratech, Commander Realtors, SU Estates, Buzz Hotels, Krrish Buildtech, H S Realty, DSS Infrastructure and Sana Realtors.