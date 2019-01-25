Bhupinder Hooda cries ‘political vendetta’ after CBI raids, vows to fight on his own

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a new case today against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a matter related to alleged irregularities in land acquisition, the senior Congress leader has hit back, calling it political vendetta. The probe agency has conducted raids in 20 places Delhi, Gurgaon, delhi-NCR, Mohali and Chandigarh, including Hooda’s Rohtak residence.

“This is a result of political vendetta. I will fight this battle myself. I have complete faith in the judiciary. No one can silence my voice,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The case is connected to an acquisation of 1,417 acres of land in Gurugram between 2009-2014. The accused have been charged under Sections 120B, 420 and 13(2). The case has also contains the name of IAS officer TC Gupta as also 15 private owners.

In the meantime, another Congress leader and former Haryana Assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma,slammed BJP government and alleged that the action was taken in order to to stop Hoooda from attending an election rally on Friday days before Jind bypoll. “This entire exercise has been done to stop Bhupinder Singh Hooda from going to Jind bypoll,” he was quoted as saying by Indian express.

Also read: From PM Modi’s mother to Priyanka Gandhi’s looks: Political discourse hits rock bottom ahead of Lok Sabha polls

“The Jind by-election is going to take place and today, a poll rally was organised. It (CBI raid) was to happen and it was carried out with an intention of political ill will in order to influence the by-election,” he added as per the paper.