Bhupesh Baghel government announces free education for all till Class 12 in Chhattisgarh

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has announced free education for students till Class 12 in all government schools in the state. State minister Ravindra Choubey said that the decision will encourage children to join schools in the state. He noted that under the Right to Education Act, every student between the age of six and 14 is entitled to free education and the Congress government's latest decision is one step ahead towards fulfilling the promise. With this decision, Chhattisgarh has joined the list of select states in the country which provide free education to children till Class 12. As of now, the state government provides free education to children till Class 8. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur. CM Baghel took to Twitter to announce the decision. He said that the Congress government is focusing on 'Nawa Chhattisgarh' (new Chhattisgarh). During the Assembly elections last year, the Congress had campaigned promising development in the state. "Under the Right to Education, till Class 8 free education is provided to students and books are provided to them. Now, this facility will be extended to students between Class 9 and 12th," the decision reads. \u0906\u091c \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0926\u0940 \u092d\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0928\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u0947\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0923\u092f \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f\u0964 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0923\u092f \u0906\u092a \u0938\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0901\u0964 "\u0917\u0922\u093c\u092c\u094b \u0928\u0935\u093e \u091b\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940\u0938\u0917\u0922\u093c" pic.twitter.com\/FoNE6ImmVE \u2014 Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 12, 2019 The decision to provide free education to students till Class 12 comes within a month of the Congress party's drubbing in the general elections. The Congress had in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections promised to make school education from Class 1 to Class 12 in government schools compulsory and free across the country. Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government is also planning to put a fee regulatory committee in place to oversee the overall fee structure of private schools in the state. The Congress returned to power in Chhattisgarh last November after a gap of 15 years. The Congress handed a defeat to BJP by winning 68 of the 90 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The BJP under the leadership of Raman Singh was decimated to just 15 seats.