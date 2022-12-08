Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on December 12, PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

With BJP all set to return to power and form the government in Gujarat for the seventh time in a row, Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the 17th Chief Minister of the state. According to BJP’s Gujarat unit president CR Paatil, Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister on December 12, 2022, at 2 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the swearing-in along with other dignitaries.

Speaking to reporters after the results showed a clear win for the BJP, the chief minister thanked the people of the state for giving the party another chance for the development of the state. Thanking voters for BJP’s massive win, Patel said that every worker of the party is committed to serving the people in the state.

As per current trends, the BJP is leading in 157 of the 180 assembly seats. Congress was way behind at just 16 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party was leading in five constituencies. Samajwadi Party was leading on one seat and two Independents on one seat each.

The results so far suggest that the ruling party in the state is also expected to surpass its previous best of 127 seats in 2002. It is also expected to do better than Congress in 1985 when it won 149 seats. It will also equal the Left Front’s record in West Bengal by returning to power for a seventh successive time.

In 2017, Patel became an MLA for the first time, defeating his nearest rival Shashikant Patel by a margin of 1,17, 000 seats. While he is contesting for the same seat this time too, the chief minister is leading with 2,05,867 votes with a vote percentage of 83.03. His nearest rival, Dr Amee Yajnik of Congress, has got 20,418 votes so far.