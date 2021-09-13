Bhupendra Patel swearing-in Live Updates: New Gujarat CM to take oath at 2:20 pm, Amit Shah likely to attend ceremony

Only Bhupendra Patel will be administered oath as the chief minister today and a decision regarding the new Gujarat cabinet will be taken later.

Bhupendra, a first-time MLA who as elected the new chief minister of Gujarat on Sunday, will take oath today in a ceremony which is likely to be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of four BJP-led states. Only Patel will be administered oath today and a decision regarding the new Gujarat cabinet will be taken later, news agency PTI quoted party sources as saying.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Patel (59), who was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday, will be sworn in as the state’s 17th chief minister at 2.20 pm, an official said.

