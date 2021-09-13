  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Bhupendra Patel swearing-in Live Updates New Gujarat CM to take oath at 220 pm Amit Shah likely to attend ceremony

Bhupendra Patel swearing-in Live Updates: New Gujarat CM to take oath at 2:20 pm, Amit Shah likely to attend ceremony

Updated: September 13, 2021 10:09:15 am

Only Bhupendra Patel will be administered oath as the chief minister today and a decision regarding the new Gujarat cabinet will be taken later.

Bhupendra, a first-time MLA who as elected the new chief minister of Gujarat on Sunday, will take oath today in a ceremony which is likely to be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of four BJP-led states. Only Patel will be administered oath today and a decision regarding the new Gujarat cabinet will be taken later, news agency PTI quoted party sources as saying.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Patel (59), who was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday, will be sworn in as the state’s 17th chief minister at 2.20 pm, an official said.

    10:09 (IST)13 Sep 2021
    Amit Shah to attend Bhupendra Patel's swearing-in

    Union Minister Amit Shah is coming to Gujarat today. I am going to receive him at the airport: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

    10:04 (IST)13 Sep 2021
    Not upset, says Nitin Patel on not being elected as CM

    I'm not upset (on the party naming Bhupendra Patel as CM). I've been working in BJP since I was 18 & will keep on working. Whether I get a position in the party or not, I will continue serving in the party, says Nitin Patel

    09:43 (IST)13 Sep 2021
    Bhupendra Patel my old friend, says Nitin Patel

    Bhupendra Patel is my old family friend. I congratulated him. We will be happy to see him take oath as CM. He has also asked for my guidance whenever needed: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

    09:29 (IST)13 Sep 2021
    Amit Shah likely to attend swearing-in ceremony

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. "I believe that under the guidance of Narendra Modi, the state's sustainable development will keep up its momentum," Shah tweeted.

    09:29 (IST)13 Sep 2021
    Bhupendra Patel meets Nitin Patel in Ahmedabad

    Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel meets BJP leader Nitin Patel in Ahmedabad, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony today. 

    Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is an MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, previously held by former chief minister and now Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. He won the seat by over 1.17 lakh votes in 2017, the highest margin in that poll. Ghatlodia is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shah. Patel, who holds a diploma in civil engineering, has served as Ahmedabad municipal councillor and as the chairperson of the Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. He is also a trustee at Patidar organisations Sardardham and Vishwa Umiya Foundation. With state Assembly polls scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Bhupendra Patel, a Patidar, to lead the party. In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP won 99 of the 182 seats and Congress got 77.
