Bhupendra Patel swearing-in Live Updates: New Gujarat CM to take oath at 2:20 pm, Amit Shah likely to attend ceremony

Bhupendra, a first-time MLA who as elected the new chief minister of Gujarat on Sunday, will take oath today in a ceremony which is likely to be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of four BJP-led states. Only Patel will be administered oath today and a decision regarding the new Gujarat cabinet will be taken later, news agency PTI quoted party sources as saying.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Patel (59), who was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday, will be sworn in as the state’s 17th chief minister at 2.20 pm, an official said.
Union Minister Amit Shah is coming to Gujarat today. I am going to receive him at the airport: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel
I'm not upset (on the party naming Bhupendra Patel as CM). I've been working in BJP since I was 18 & will keep on working. Whether I get a position in the party or not, I will continue serving in the party, says Nitin Patel
Bhupendra Patel is my old family friend. I congratulated him. We will be happy to see him take oath as CM. He has also asked for my guidance whenever needed: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. "I believe that under the guidance of Narendra Modi, the state's sustainable development will keep up its momentum," Shah tweeted.
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel meets BJP leader Nitin Patel in Ahmedabad, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony today.
