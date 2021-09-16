Bhupendra Patel Cabinet Ministers Swearing-in Live: New Gujarat cabinet to take oath today

Bhupendra Patel (59), a first-time MLA from Ahmedabad, took over as the new Gujarat chief minister on Monday.

Gujarat Cabinet Ministers Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel-led government in Gujarat will take oath today at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar amid speculation that the BJP may induct new faces into the state cabinet, with just over a year left for the state Assembly polls. There has been suspense over ministerial faces, whose names have not been declared so far, in the backdrop of the BJP’s “no repeat” formula.

Earlier, the ruling BJP announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on Wednesday afternoon and preparations for the same had started at the governor’s house in the state capital. However, the plan was later dropped all of a sudden and banners of the swearing-in ceremony were also taken down. On Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister’s Office announced that the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers will be held at 1.30 pm at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital Gandhinagar on Thursday. Patel (59), a first-time MLA from Ahmedabad, took over as the new Gujarat chief minister on Monday after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani last Saturday.

