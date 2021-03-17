‘Bhumiputra’ an outsider? TMC claims Suvendu Adhikari not a resident of Nandigram

The TMC claimed that the BLO of the areas has submitted in his report that Suvendu Adhikari does not reside at the given address.

Adding a twist to the ‘Outsider vs Bhumiputra’ battle of Nandigram, Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission against listing Suvendu Adhikari as a voter of Nandigram. The TMC has appealed to the commission to remove his name from the electoral rolls. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has claimed that Adhikari is neither a permanent resident of the constituency nor has he resided in the area in the last six months.

The TMC has claimed that Adhikari’s name features twice in the electoral list of West Bengal which is a violation of Section 17. A person cannot be enrolled as an elector at more than one place as per Section 17 and 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. It’s an offence.

Notably, earlier a voter from the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency, Suvendu Adhikari had registered himself as a voter of Nandigram in East Midnapore on March 12. He had also received a new Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC). The TMC said in its letter Adhikari has claimed that his name is there on the electoral roll of AC 209 Haldia while he later applied for migrating his name from the electoral rolls of AC 209 Haldia to AC 210 Nandigram by furnishing false details of his residence.

The TMC claimed that the BLO of the areas has submitted in his report that Adhikari does not reside at the given address.

The ruling party urged the EC to remove his name from the electoral rolls of the Nandigram and initiate criminal proceedings against Suvendu Adhikari for furnishing false particulars in his election affidavit.

Suvendu Adhikari, a former close aide of Mamata Banerjee, had joined the BJP last December. He is contesting from the Nandigram Assembly Constituency against his mentor Banerjee. Adhikari has been claiming to be a son of the soil (Bhumiputra) while terming Mamata Banerjee as an outsider. Banerjee had decided to contest from Nandigram accepting the challenge posed by Adhikari. Banerjee’s traditional constituency is Bhowanipore.