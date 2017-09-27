BHU unrest: Day after ON Singh resigns, Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh appointed as chief proctor

ON Singh stepped down from his post on moral grounds for last week’s violence in the institution. (PTI)

In a significant development, a day after ON Singh resigned as chief proctor of the Banaras Hindu University, he has been succeeded by Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh, ANI said. The replacement came days after protests and subsequent lathi charge by police following reports of an alleged eve-teasing incident. Earlier on Tuesday, ON Singh stepped down from his post on moral grounds for last week’s violence in the institution, Indian Express said. He submitted resignation to Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi last night, which was accepted.

Terming the lathi charge incident as “unfortunate” Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday said he would order a separate probe in the incident. A number students including women and two reporters were injured during the police action on the campus where a protest on Saturday against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent.

Several students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a lathi-charge by police inside the varsity during a protest after a woman student’s complaint that she was harassed. While university Vice Chancellor GC Tripathi ordered an inquiry headed by a retired high court judge, state government maintained it was a magisterial probe, the report said.

The Congress has also demanded a probe on the incident. State Congress president Raj Babbar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not meeting the protesting women students of the university, who were beaten up by cops. He added that women students were like prime minister’s daughters and the failed in his duties towards them, Indian Express added.