BHU on fire! Doctors at Sir Sunderlal Hospital beaten up, police booth, bikes set ablaze after scuffle

There is heavy police presence at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) based Sir Sunderlal Hospital in Varanasi after a scuffle reportedly broke out between junior doctors and the kin of a patient on Monday night. According to news agency ANI, one person has been taken into custody and the situation is under control at the university campus and hospital. Police said that security officials have been deployed near the hospital area which falls within the premises of the university.

“The situation is under control. We will collect CCTV footage to identify the culprits. We have detained one person,” a police official told ANI.

According to a report in News18, the police booth near Lakshman Das guest house and two bikes were set ablaze by the protesters. A State Bank of India ATM within the BHU premises was also vandalised. At least six students were injured in the clashes. As per the report, BHU students also held demonstration near the Birla Chowk.

The controversy began when a group of people reached the hospital and asked the doctors to provide a bed to a patient in the male surgery ward on the sixth floor. However, the doctors said that they can’t provide a bed immediately due to non-availability. This prompted the kin to resort to violent protests.

Varanasi: Security heightened in Banaras Hindu University after a scuffle broke out between junior doctors of BHU’s Sir Sunderlal hospital & a patient’s kin yesterday. pic.twitter.com/j8UYEsLpFL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2018



According to the News18 report, the protesters, allegedly students of the varsity, beat up the junior doctors after the denial of a bed to the patient they were accompanying. It said that when students were going to file a complaint against the doctors, a few people outside the medical hostel beat them. This led the students to resort to violent protest throughout the night.

This version, however, has not been corroborated by the police officials who maintain that the culprits will be identified through the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, police said that security officials are on their toes and are keeping a close check on any suspicious movement. They said that the law and order situation is under control and there has been no disruption in the functioning of the hospital.