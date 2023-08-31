BHU Dalit professor alleges assault, molestation by colleagues, students, FIR registered

Varanasi police have registered a case based on a complaint from a Dalit assistant professor at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) after she alleged that she was assaulted, molested and humiliated in her department by two of her colleagues, including a woman and two students, reports The Indian Express.

The professor alleged that the incident took place on May 22 and police had refused to lodge the case until August 27.

After a preliminary probe, an FIR was registered against four accused, including two assistant professors, under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under various provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complainant, who is a senior faculty member, alleged that the accused “regularly talked about stripping her and making her do rounds of the university”.

“In continuation to this, on May 22 around 2 pm, one of them came to my chamber and said that he will get me removed from my post and kill me. I came out of my chamber and then the other accused shut the door of the department. One of the men held me and tried to do inappropriate things with me after tearing my clothes. The other one recorded it. The others kicked and punched me,” she said in her complaint to police.

“Some people came after I shouted and rescued me. I am attaching CCTV footage along with this complaint,” she added in her complaint.

The senior professor said that she was being “targeted” as she was from the Dalit community, and alleged that she was being assaulted over her refusal to remove someone from his post.

“They were putting pressure on me and I refused. Then they did this,” she said.

“I lodged several complaints at the police station and to other officials concerned. The FIR was lodged only after I wrote to the HRD Ministry, SC and ST Commission, and the Chief Minister’s Office,” she told IE.

Meanwhile, cops said that the FIR was lodged after a preliminary probe as per CrPC provisions.