‘Bhrastachari number 1’: Chidambaram hits out at PM Modi after his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

By: |
Chennai | Published: May 5, 2019 2:33:04 PM

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi, saying it showed his "desperation" and "fear of defeat".

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi, saying it showed his “desperation” and “fear of defeat”. In a series of tweets, the former Union Finance Minister wondered if any religion sanctioned speaking ill of the dead.

A day after Modi took a jibe at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at his party rally at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Chidambaram said, “The PM’s remarks on former PM Rajiv Gandhi show the extent of his desperation and fear of defeat.” Quoting a Latin saying ‘De mortuis nihil nisi bonum’ which meant “Of the dead, speaking nothing but the good,” Chidambaram asked: Has the PM heard of this ancient wisdom? “Does any religion allow anyone to speak ill of the dead?” he asked.

Accusing the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi of attempting to tarnish his image over the Rafale issue, Modi had said, “Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrastachari number 1’ (corrupt number 1)”.

He claimed the Congress chief had admitted in an interview that his only aim is to tarnish the image of Modi. “By hurling abuses, you cannot dissolve the 50-long year of Modi’s tapasya (struggle) in dust,” the prime minister had said at Pratapgarh rally. “By tarnishing my image and by making me small, these people want to make an unstable and a weak government in the country,” he had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Bhrastachari number 1’: Chidambaram hits out at PM Modi after his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition