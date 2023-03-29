Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’: What PM Modi said on Opposition’s onslaught against BJP

In a fierce attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said some parties perturbed by the government’s war on corruption have come together and launched a campaign to “save the corrupt”. Terming it the “Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan”, he called it the “coming together of the corrupt on one platform”.

The stinging attack comes at a time when the Opposition has put up a united front in wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP over a defamation conviction by a Surat court.

While addressing BJP cadre at the inauguration of a new party office in Delhi, PM Modi targeted the entire Opposition amid 14 Opposition parties’ move to approach the Supreme Court, alleging misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to target political opponents.

“Today the faces that are involved in corruption are coming together on one platform,” he said, adding that conspiracies are being plotted to end the credibility of India’s institutions.

“Our foundation is strong because of our constitutional institutions. At a time when the country is on the rise on the global stage, this foundation is being attacked to hold India back,” he added.

He also said that agencies are being attacked when they take action against those who are involved in corruption, and when a court delivers a judgement, the court is questioned.

Stating that when the BJP is in power, cases of corruption fall, Modi pointed out, “Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 during the Congress regime, a total of Rs 5,000 crore was confiscated. But under the BJP, we have attached property worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore. We have also booked 20,000 fugitive economic offenders.”

Such action against the corrupt is being taken for the first time in seven decades, the Prime Minister said, adding, that some people will be upset and will be angry but the war against corruption will not stop because of the Opposition’s false claims.

“Earlier, senior leaders of the Congress would say that the Jan Sangh will be wiped out, today they say Modi your grave will be dug. They tried their best to send me to jail, but they failed. And we have thrived because of the love of the people and we will continue to do so,” he noted.

Crediting BJP cadres’ dedication for the party’s rise, Modi said the BJP flourished because of the sacrifices made by the workers. “Our fight is not easy, at every step we have to fight corruption, dynastic politics, communalism, casteism, anti-India forces and their eco system,” he said, adding that the BJP, today, is not just the world’s largest party, but also India’s most futuristic party.

Slamming the Prime Minister for his dig at the Opposition,, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asked Modi to stop calling himself the anti-corruption crusader.

In a series of tweets, Kharge accused the PM of heading an alliance of corrupt individuals while setting probe agencies after political opponents.

“Are Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Jatin Mehta etc. members of your ‘bhrashtachari bhagao abhiyan’? Whose Rs 20,000 crore is invested in Adani shell companies? Why is your government accused of 40% commission in Karnataka? Why are you involved in the No. 1 corrupt government in Meghalaya? Are BJP leaders not involved in the Sanjivani Cooperative scam in Rajasthan, Poshan scam in MP or Naan scam in Chhattisgarh?” Kharge shot back.