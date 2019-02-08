Bhopal: Posters depict Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram, Modi as Ravan ahead of Congress president’s MP visit

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 12:57 PM

Days after posters appeared in Bihar depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram, a similar poster has now appeared in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

rahul gandhi, pm narendra modi, narendra modi, congress, congress president rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi poster, rahul gandhi poster, lord ramThe poster also carries pictures of a number of Congress leaders. (ANI)

Days after posters appeared in Bihar depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram, a similar poster has now appeared in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. This poster, however, takes the Congress president’s attack a notch up by also showing Prime minister Narendra Modi as Ravana.

The poster also carries the phrase “Chowkidar Chor Hai”, something Rahul Gandhi often uses to describe the Prime Minister these days during rallies and press conferences. The poster also carries pictures of a number of Congress leaders like Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister Kamal Nath among others.

The poster also read, “Choron tumhari khair nahi. Hum Ram bhakt hai, choron ke alawa kisi se bair nahi. (Thieves, you won’t be pardoned. We are Ram Bhakts. Don’t have enemity against enybody other than thieves).” The poster has been put up by the Suraj Tiwari Fans Club from Bhopal.

Earlier, this month, a complaint was filed at Patna civil court against the Congress president, and party’s Bihar unit chief Madan Mohan Jha and four others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the people by depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram, ANI reported on Friday.

Gandhi, who addressed a rally in Patna on February 3, was shown with long hair, wearing garlands and carrying a bouquet of arrows on his back on posters that were seen at a number of places in Patna. A number of other Congress leaders had featured in the poster which also included former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The text in posters read: “We Ram naam japte rahen, tum banker Ram jiyo re” (Let them chant Ram’s name while you live and act as Lord Ram).

