Boat capsizes during Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal lake, 11 dead

11 dead during Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal lake.

At least 11 people lost their lives when a boat capsized in Bhopal’s Lower lake during idol immersion of Lord Ganesh in the wee hours on Friday, news agency ANI reported. It said that rescuers have recovered 11 bodies so far and a search operation is still underway.

According to television reports, the incident took place at 4:30 AM at Khatlapura Temple Ghat in the Lower Lake.

State Law minister PC Sharma reached the site as soon as he learned about the tragedy. He informed that all deceased and rescued people were members of a Ganesh Puja Samiti and they were going to immerse an idol.

“The giant idol was placed on a small boat. The boat overturned at the time of immersion,” he said.

The minister also announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased.

“The incident is really unfortunate. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased by the District Collector. Investigation will be done,” he said.