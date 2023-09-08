Bhopal gas tragedy: US Congress members call on court to serve summons to Dow Chemical

In a letter sent to the US Department of Justice, 12 members of the United States Congress on Wednesday stated that the Dow Chemical Company, the main suspect in the Bhopal gas tragedy, should respond to India’s repeated requests for it to appear in court in the ongoing criminal case ahead of the 40th anniversary of the catastrophe on December 2 and 3.

The letter, signed by members of Congress Rashida Tlaib and Pramila Jayapal, as well as Congressional representative Frank Pallone Jr., requests that Dow Inc. comply with the show cause notice given by India in accordance with the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty on Criminal Matters, 2001.

Dow Chemicals, the current owner of Union Carbide Corporation Limited, owned the fertilizer facility in Bhopal from which deadly gas spilled in December 1984, killing hundreds and maiming others for life.

The company’s owner is scheduled to appear in court on October 4 under the seventh summons. The court has sent seven summonses to appear in court and stand trial for the seventh summons in the Bhopal court where the current hearing is happening but to no avail.

With the US government making barely any progress in serving the summonses on Dow Chemical, the 12 members of Congress have issued a scathing letter to the US Department of Justice’s deputy attorney general, Lisa Monaco.

Members of Congress have stated that “the Department’s inaction is creating an indelible stain upon our nation’s reputation for upholding international legal and moral standards that must be corrected. The letter was signed by Members of Congress Rashida Tlaib and Pramila Jayapal, and Congressional representative Frank Pallone Jr., among others complies with the ‘show cause’ notice issued by India in compliance with the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty on Criminal Matters, 2001.”

“This December marks the 40th commemoration of the chemical disaster in Bhopal, India. Those charged with criminal responsibility for this tragedy have shockingly never been held accountable. Still, pending criminal investigations have generated seven summonses for The Dow Chemical Company to appear in an Indian court. We urge you to take immediate action to address this injustice by serving India’s legal summons upon Dow, as requested under the terms of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty on Criminal Matters, signed by India and the United States on October 17, 2001,” the letter stated.

According to experts, the Bhopal tragedy poisoned more than half a million people with highly toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas and killed more than 7,000… with at least 15,000 additional deaths linked to the disaster’s impacts. survivors of the incident still suffer from various kidney diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, while many children are afflicted with birth defects, mental disabilities, and stunted growth.