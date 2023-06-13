A massive fire that broke out in a building that houses government offices in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal on Monday has now been brought under control, officials said on Tuesday morning.

“The fire has been brought under control. All agencies including CISF, Army came together to douse the fire and it has been controlled,” ANI quoted Bhopal District Collector, Ashish Singh, as saying.

The fire began on the third floor of the building and later spread up to the sixth floor. The government has initiated a probe into the incident.

On Monday, MP Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. The administration is engaged in dousing the fire. The CM also spoke with the PM and all efforts are being made. A high level inquiry will be conducted into the incident,” he said, reported ANI.

The Chief Minister sought necessary help from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on whose directions IAF’s AN 32 and Mi-15 were sent to Bhopal for the operations.

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan also spoke to the Prime Minister and informed him about the incident. He assured him of all possible help from various departments of the Central Government.

The cause behind the fire is still unknown, the investigations are underway. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has announced the formation of a four-member committee to find out the causes of the fire.