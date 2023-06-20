The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested three individuals and the local administration has demolished portions of their residences after they were accused of subjecting a 24-year-old man to humiliation by tying a leash around his neck and forcing him to bark like a dog. The victim, Vijay Ramchandani, released a purported video of the incident, expressing his frustration with the police’s lack of action.

Following the release of the video, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra promptly instructed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to investigate the matter and take appropriate action within 24 hours. Mishra condemned the behaviour shown in the video, stating, “Such behaviour towards a human being is highly condemnable… This kind of mentality will be completely stamped out.” Within just a few hours, the police managed to apprehend three of the accused individuals.

The identified suspects in the case are Sajid, Bilal Tila, Faizan Lala, Sahil Bachha, Mohammad Sameer Tila, and Mufeed Khan. DCP Riyaz Iqbal confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the six accused.

Three of the suspects have a history of criminal activities, and the police are investigating their involvement in illegal property acquisitions.

Vijay Ramchandani, who used to reside in Bhopal’s Teela Jamalpura along with the accused individuals until two months ago, recounted his ordeal while speaking to The Indian Express. He admitted to having engaged in frequent disputes with them, including writing derogatory comments about one of them on social media.

On May 9, after attending a wedding, the accused allegedly abducted Ramchandani and took him to a secluded location and physically assaulted him. They then proceeded to humiliate him by fastening a leash around his neck. Ramchandani described his terrifying experience, stating, “I was unable to breathe properly, I was terrified,” he told The Indian Express.

Ramchandani attempted to file a police complaint against the accused but was unsuccessful, with the blame being shifted onto him. He recently obtained the video from the accused, who were attempting to extort money from him, and decided to share it on social media. The footage quickly went viral, drawing attention to the incident.

Sahil, Sameer, and Mufeed, three of the accused, have been remanded in judicial custody, and authorities are considering invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against them. In addition to the arrests, the local administration took swift action by demolishing illegal encroachments at three locations associated with the accused.