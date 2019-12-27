Bhoot Vidya: BHU starts six-month course in paranormal science under Ayurveda wing

BHU is probably the first university in India to offer ‘Bhoot Vidya’ course. (File Photo/PTI)

Bhoot Vidya course in BHU: It may sound untrue at first, but it isn’t. The prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started a course in ‘Bhoot Vidya’ or paranormal science. The Varanasi-based varsity has begun a six-month certificate course in ‘Bhoot Vidya’, the first batch of which is scheduled to begin from January 2020 under the Ayurveda faculty.

This is possibly the first instance that a university is offering such a course in the country.

Students holding Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degrees can get themselves enrolled for the new course to study “psychosomatic disorders”.

Dean of Ayurveda faculty at the BHU Yamini Bhushan Tripathi pointed out that ‘Bhoot Vidya’ is a part of eight basic branches of Ashtanga Ayurveda.

The department has decided to run two batches of 10 students each per year. The course fee has been kept at Rs 50,000 per student. Admissions to BHU’s ‘Bhoot Vidya’ course will be done on merit basis.

A survey conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (Nimhans) in 2016 showed that nearly 14 per cent people in the country were mentally ill. A study conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 200 million were likely suffering from depression. According to a data, by 2020, India may become a country with the highest number of people with depression or anxiety. Despite such a worrying figure, mental health remains an issue which people in the country don’t consider serious.