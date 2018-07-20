BhookampAaneWalaHai trends on Twitter as Amit Malviya, Sambit Patra, Paresh Rawal anticipate

Amit Malviya, Paresh Rawal, Sambit Patra made a number of tweets using the same hashtag.

Ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s speech, a special hashtag – Bhukamp Aane Wala Hai – began trending on Twitter. The hashtag finds its origins from a Rahul Gandhi speech ahead of last Lok Sabha session where he had said that his words in the Parliament will shake the government if he is given 15 minutes to speak. However, when Gandhi spoke, he made a number of fumbles and factual errors, giving ammo to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to slam him big time.

In the same line, as Gandhi was scheduled to speak in Lok Sabha today, party leaders Amit Malviya, Paresh Rawal, Sambit Patra made a number of tweets using the same hashtag.

BJP leader Sambit Patra made a number of tweets using the hashtag. “BJD walks out! Few “Richters” down from #BhookampAaneWalaHai (sic)” Patra said. “TRS-TDP clash inside the Lok Sabha लगता है No Confidence motion के कारण महागठबंधन में ही #BhookampAaneWalaHai (sic),” he added. “TDP blames Congress for the unscientific & irrational bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh! No Confidence motion will surely project the crevices within the yet not formed Mahagatbandhan #BhookampAaneWalaHai,” Patra said.

Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief, tweeted a video showed Gandhi’s video from his previous speech. “The last few times Rahul Gandhi spoke in Parliament, it was ‘memorable’… Today will be another day! #BhookampAaneWalaHai (sic),” he said.

BJP MP Paresh Rawal said that there will definitely be an earthquake if Rahul Gandhi speaks without fumbles and mistakes for 15 minutes. “If Rahul ji speaks for 15 minutes without reading and making fumbles or mistakes, the earth will surely shake, even dance,” he said.