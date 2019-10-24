Bhokar Election Results 2019: Prestige battle for Ashok Chavan in family bastion

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan (PTI/File Photo)

Bhokar (Maharashtra) Assembly Election Results 2019: Former Maharashtra chief minister and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan is contesting from one of the most important constituencies for Congress in terms of reputation – Bhokar Assembly seat in Nanded district of Maharashtra. Nanded constituency has been considered Chavan’s bastion for long. He belongs to an influential political family based in Nanded district and is the son of Shankarrao Chavan, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra himself. They are the first father–son duo in the state’s history to become chief ministers.

He served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from December 8, 2008 to November 9, 2010. During his tenure, Chavan faced corruption allegations relating to the Adarsh Housing Society scam case. The Congress party asked him to resign from office and Prithviraj Chavan became the chief minister.

Despite facing corruption allegations, Chavan fought the anti-incumbency wave plaguing the Congress in the 2014 general elections and won the Nanded seat by a huge margin. Following his victory, Chavan was appointed at the MPCC chief. In the same year, his wife Ameeta Chavan won the Bhokar Assembly seat on Congress ticket.

However, Chavan, a Congress loyalist, suffered a blow when he lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election to BJP candidate Pratap Patil Chikhalikar.

The constituency is a fight for prestige for Ashok Chavan. This time in Maharashtra legislative Assembly election, he is in a direct contest against BJP’s Bapusaheb Gorthekar. Among other candidates are Ayalwad Namdev Nagorao of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Bhagwan Bhimrao Kadam of the Sambhaji Brigade Party.

In 2009, Ashok Chavan contested against Independent candidate Dr Madhavrao Bhujangrao Kinhalkar and won this seat receiving 1,20,849 votes.

Bhokar, which is one of the Assembly segments of Nanded district in Marathwada region, has been one of the most drought-affected regions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has promised dole-outs for the region to make it drought-free. The voters of the Bhokar Assembly seat are inflicted by poorly equipped towns with neither good roads nor adequate municipal infrastructure.

Bhokar Assembly constituency has 2,78,450 lakh registered voters.