Bhiwani ‘killings’: Hindu Mahapanchayat held in support of Monu Manesar in Haryana, CBI probe sought

The “false FIR” against Monu Manesar, an accused in the alleged killing of two men from Bhiwani in Rajasthan, is a conspiracy against gau rakshaks that merits an investigation into the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation was one of the demands by locals who attended a ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat’ organised in Haryana’s Manesar in support of the Bajrang Dal poster boy.

Signalling a rise in tempers over the arrest of Bajrang Dal member and the face of the Haryana government’s cow protection task force in Gurgaon in a case of the recent killing of Junaid and Nasir on February 16, locals organised a Hindu Mahapanchayat on the outskirts of Gurgaon and also took out a rally backing their demands.

Locals also blocked the Delhi-Gurgaon National Highway briefly amid reports that the Rajasthan police were conducting a raid at Monu’s Manesar residence. However, the blockade was soon opened following an intervention by the local police and the panchayat members, reports The Indian Express.

On Thursday, Two men were found charred to death in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district after being allegedly abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by men said to be cow vigilantes, the police said, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain whether or not the case is related to cow vigilantism.

The deceased were identified as Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), the police added. The families of the deceased men have claimed that those involved in the abduction belong to the Bajrang Dal.

“A false FIR has been registered against Monu, because he and his team have broken the nexus of cattle smuggling and their mafia. We demand that a CBI probe should be conducted. Without any evidence, a case has been registered,” IE quoted Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, one of the organisers at the panchayat as saying.

Speakers at the panchayat expressed their anger at the alleged harassment being faced by the families of the four accused, including Monu, who are still absconding. “Rajasthan police is now harassing cow vigilantes with illegal raids. In Nuh, their police beat up Srikant’s (accused) wife… this rage at the panchayat is because of their conduct,” Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, those attending the Mahapanchayat have warned of blocking the highway if the Rajasthan police “set feet” in Manesar. “If Rajasthan police sets feet in Manesar to arrest Monu, they will not return on the same feet. If Monu is arrested, we will block the highway. Giraftarian denge, jail choti pad jayegi,” said Neelam, a member of gau raksha dal from Pataudi.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called another Mahapanchayat in Hathin town in Palwal district of Haryana on Wednesday.