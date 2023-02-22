Bhiwani ‘killings’: Haryana books Rajasthan Police officials for ‘assaulting’ wife of accused, ‘causing miscarriage’

The Haryana Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against “30-40 unidentified officials of Rajasthan Police” following a complaint by the family of an accused in the Bhiwani twin murders accusing personnel of the Rajasthan Police of allegedly assaulting his wife leading to her miscarriage.

“In this matter, a case has been registered against 30-40 unknown people. The cause of death has been reserved till the viscera report and histopathology report are received,” Nuh SP Varun Singla told the media, adding that the Nuh police had ordered an inquiry after the complaint was received. The body of the stillborn baby has been exhumed and sent for an autopsy.

In her complaint to Nuh police, Dulari Devi, the mother of Shri Kant, one of the five accused booked in a case linked to the alleged murder of Rajasthan residents Nasir and Junaid in Bhiwani on February 16, claimed that on at around 3.30 AM on February 17, 30-40 unidentified people clad in Rajasthan Police uniform and some other people in plain clothes arrived in cars and barged into their house.

“They started assaulting us… they said my son claims to be a cow vigilante and enquired about him. When I told them that my son was not at home, they hurled abuses and assaulted me and my pregnant daughter-in-law. The accused kicked my daughter-in-law in the stomach. She was taken to the hospital and referred to another hospital, where she delivered the baby, but it had died,” the woman stated in her complaint, as per the FIR.

The unidentified Rajasthan Police officials have been booked under IPC Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 312 (causing miscarriage) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The Rajasthan Police, however, has denied the allegations. On Monday, Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra denied the allegations and said that the Rajasthan Police team was always accompanied by the Haryana Police in all actions taken so far in the case. The Rajasthan top cop also denied allegations of human rights violations.