All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the Bhiwani incident and alleged that it was done by an “organised gang” in Haryana. He also added that one of the alleged culprits “is patronised by the BJP government”.

“I condemn in the strongest words the killing of Junaid & Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana. One Monu named in the incident is patronised by the BJP govt in Haryana. They’re responsible for this incident. Will PM & HM speak on this incident?,” said Owaisi, reported news agency ANI.

“This is an inhuman killing of Junaid & Nasir by a so-called ‘Gau-Rakshak’ gang. These people are supported by BJP-RSS. These elements radicalised by BJP will turn against them tomorrow. Centre & BJP govt in Haryana should not protect and patronise such elements,” Owaisi added.

The saffron party was actively promoting such radicalised elements, said the AIMIM leader and alleged that in the garb of being ‘Gau-Rakshaks’ such “people are killing people and indulging in extortion”. The BJP should stop promoting such people, Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader and former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda also criticised the state government for the incident.

Terming the Bhiwani incident a “serious issue”, Hooda said it signals that “Haryana has no law and order and there is no government in the state”. The case must be investigated and the accused must be punished, Hooda further said.

In Loharu, Bhiwani district, two skeletons were found in a charred Bolero SUV, on Thursday. There were chances that both victims died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death, said cops.

“Prima facie it seems the incident happened as one of the victims had cow smuggling cases against him & due to that suspicion few men from the particular outfit, as mentioned in FIR, kidnapped them, violently assaulted & possibly disposed off bodies in Bhiwani district,” said IG Bharatpur Range.