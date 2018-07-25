​​​
  3. Bhiwandi building collapse: One dead, Maharashtra minister blames builder

Bhiwandi building collapse: One dead, Maharashtra minister blames builder

Hours after a portion of a building collapsed here on Tuesday night, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde cited negligence of the builder as the cause of the mishap.

By: | Bhiwandi | Published: July 25, 2018 7:07 AM
Bhiwandi, Bhiwandi building collapse, Maharashtra building collapse, Eknath Shinde, Rasulbagh, National Disaster Response Force, india Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde. (ANI)

Hours after a portion of a building collapsed here on Tuesday night, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde cited negligence of the builder as the cause of the mishap. “The building was constructed six years back and the incident proves that it was not constructed well. It has collapsed due to builder’s negligence that claimed one life. Strict action will be taken,” he told reporters here. A portion of a three-storey building in Rasulbagh area here collapsed on Tuesday night, leaving one person dead.

A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told ANI that the situation has been brought under control. “The building was in a dilapidated state and was empty. It collapsed and fell on a nearby chawl, where some people were trapped. All have now been rescued, one person died,” said Mahesh Nalawade.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top