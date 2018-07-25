Bhiwandi building collapse: One dead, Maharashtra minister blames builder

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde. (ANI)

Hours after a portion of a building collapsed here on Tuesday night, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde cited negligence of the builder as the cause of the mishap. “The building was constructed six years back and the incident proves that it was not constructed well. It has collapsed due to builder’s negligence that claimed one life. Strict action will be taken,” he told reporters here. A portion of a three-storey building in Rasulbagh area here collapsed on Tuesday night, leaving one person dead.

A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told ANI that the situation has been brought under control. “The building was in a dilapidated state and was empty. It collapsed and fell on a nearby chawl, where some people were trapped. All have now been rescued, one person died,” said Mahesh Nalawade.