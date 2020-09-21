  • MORE MARKET STATS

Thane: 8 dead, 20 feared trapped in Bhiwandi building collapse

By: |
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:00 AM

Eight killed after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi town near Thane.

Thane: 8 dead, 20 feared trap in Bhiwandi building collapse

Eight persons were killed and around 20 were feared trapped after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town, police said. Five persons, including a child, have been rescued so far after the building caved in early on Monday, police said, adding search operations are underway.

Personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) were seen pulling out a child from the debris and feeding him water.

Related News

Bhiwandi is a powerloom town around 10 km from Thane.

A civic official told PTI that the building, situated at Patel Compound at Narpoli near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed at 3.40 am, while the residents were asleep. Around 20 occupants of the buildi ng are feared trapped in the debris of the collapsed building, he said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also rushed to the spot.

“20-25 feared trapped, CANINE SEARCH ON, More #NDRF teams en route,” tweeted NDRF DG SN Pradhan.

A portion of the building collapsed and many occupants were trapped in the debris of the collapsed building, a Thane Municipal Corporation official said.

It was not known how old was the Jhilani building, as it was called, and if it was in the list of dilapidated structures marked by the civic body, the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Thane 8 dead 20 feared trapped in Bhiwandi building collapse
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1EnableX.io: A smarter way to integrate video communication in digital businesses
2Farm Bills: BJP considering to move privilege motion against opposition MPs for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha
3Opposition in LS alleges failure in strategy to deal with COVID-19; BJP says Modi took all along, did well