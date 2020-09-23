Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 33, search operation continues

Bhiwandi building collapse: The 43-year-old Jilani building collapsed at 3.40 am on Monday.
Two civic officials have been suspended in connection with the collapse and an offence has been registered against the building owner, an official said.
The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra rose to 33 on Wednesday, with the recovery of eight more bodies overnight, police said. The dead include 15 children in the age group of two to 15, including three toddlers.
Twenty five persons have been pulled out of the debris alive so far, police said. They are being treated at hospitals in Bhiwandi and Thane, an official said.