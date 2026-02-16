In an unfortunate development, at least seven people burned to death in a fire that broke out a chemical plant in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi on Monday, February 16.

The blaze broke out at around 9:30 am at plot no. G-1-118B in the Khuskheda Karauli Industrial Area, as per IANS. Videos circulating online showed that firefighting was underway at the scene of the blaze. Multiple bodies had been recovered from the site at the time of writing, according to ANI.

Rajasthan chemical factory fire: What happened

An initial IANS report citing officials stated that two people were feared trapped inside the chemical manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi. Further detailing authorities’ statement, the report showed that approximately 25 workers inside the factory at the time.

Although authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the fire, initial reports suggested that it suddenly erupted in private industrial unit and spread rapidly. Due to the severe intensity of the blaze, large sections of the factory immediately got engulfed.

Bhiwadi chemical plant fire: Officials speak out

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sumita Mishra said that the fire first came to light during routine police patrolling in the area. And so, rescue and firefighting operation were initiated immediately after police confirmed the incident. Workers impacted by the tragedy were rushed to local hospitals.

According to IANS, senior district officials, including Tijara Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Singh and the ADM have working in collaboration to conduct a detailed review of what transpired at the site. A magisterial inquiry has also been announced to determine the exact cause of the blaze, in addition to assessing safety protocols in place.

