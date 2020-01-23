Bhima-Koregaon violence: Police brief Ajit Pawar, Anil Deshmukh as Maharashtra govt begins review of case

Several people werre injured in the violence that took place on January 1, 2018 in Bhima-Koregaon near Pune.

Bhima-Koregaon case: A month after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar demanded the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune Police in the Koregaon Bhima case, the Maharashtra Police today briefed top ministers of the government of the status of the case. According to PTI, top officials of the Maharashtra Police on Thursday apprised Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the status of probe in the case of violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune on January 1, 2018.

On Thursday morning, the ministers and senior officials of the Maharashtra Police held a review meeting on the case at the state secretariat. The review meeting, which began around 8 am, went on for over an hour. “Senior police officers briefed the deputy chief minister and the home minister about the status of probe in the violence that took place on January 1, 2018,” a Home department official told PTI, adding that another round of briefing is expected soon.

After Sharad Pawar’s nudge last month, NCP leader Deshmukh, who took charge as the Home minister, said in January that he would seek a status report on the case and then take a decision.

The Pune Police had used the term “urban Naxal” while investigating the alleged links between the Elgar Parishad conclave of December 31, 2017 and the caste clashes around Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the subsequent day.

The Pune City Police had arrested some rights activists in the case while their rural counterparts booked Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide on charges of instigating violence. While Ekbote was granted bail by the Supreme Court, Bhide was never arrested.

According to the Pune Police, the conclave had the backing of Maoists and the parishad allegedly instigated violence near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on January 1, 2018.