Bhima-Koregaon violence case: Sudha Bhardwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves sent to 14-day judicial custody



A Pune court on October 26 had sent Bharadwaj, Gonsalves and Ferreira in police custody till November 6. (IE)

The Pune Sessions Court on Tuesday sent activists Sudha Bhardwaj, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves to judicial custody for 14 days. All three are facing probe in the Bhima-Koregaon violence which happened in January 2018. According to ANI, Arun Ferreira alleged that he was beaten up during custodial interrogation. He said that the police officials during interrogation slapped him about 8-10 times.

Last week, the Pune police informed a judicial commission, set up to probe the violence, that the violence at Bhima-Koregaon was triggered by provocative and inciting speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave.

All the three activists were arrested by the Pune police on August 28 for their alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist.

In October, a special court in Pune had rejected bail pleas filed by Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves. The court had observed that the material collected by the Pune police shows their alleged links with Maoists.

They were arrested along with P Vara Vara Rao and Gautam Navlakha. Later, the Supreme Court stayed the arrest and ordered the police to put them under house arrest. The top court had refused to interfere in the proceedings and observed that the probe had nothing to do with dissent.

The activists had earlier alleged that they were targeted by the government for their dissenting views.