'Weak and compromised': BJP slams Shiv Sena amid talks of Uddhav Thackeray dropping charges against activists in Bhima Koregaon case

Published: December 4, 2019 11:07:17 AM

BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned whether the party's founder leader Balasaheb Thackeray would have ever negotiated on the issue of national security.

bhima koregaon, bhima koregaon violence, uddhav thackerayViolence had erupted in Pune during the 200th anniversary of of Bhima-Koregaon war on January 1, 2018. (File Photo/PTI)

Bhima Koregaon controversy: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Shiv Sena after the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to drop cases against human rights activists named in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. BJP leader Amit Malviya labelled the Shiv Sena as ‘weak and compromised’ while questioning whether the party’s founder leader Balasaheb Thackeray would have ever negotiated on the issue of national security.

“Is this the Shiv Sena of the legendary Balasaheb Thackeray? Weak and compromised… Would he have ever negotiated on issues of national security?” Malviya said in his tweet.

The BJP leader’s remark came after reports emerged that NCP MLAs Dhanajay Munde and Jitendra Awhad have written to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to take back the ‘false cases’ filed against the activists. Munde, in his letter to the CM, has claimed that the previous Devendra Fadnavis government “harassed the intellectuals and labelled them as urban Naxals while slapping false cases against them”.

According to reports, the CM also assured a delegation of NCP leaders that the cases would be withdrawn as soon as possible. Soon after taking charge as the CM, Thackeray had asked the state home department to withdraw cases filed against activists who were booked for protesting against cutting of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony.

On the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon war on January 1, 2018, a large number of people had gathered near in Pune to mark the occasion. Violent clashes had erupted which later spread to across the state. Hundreds of people were injured and one person was killed in the violence.

Switch to Hindi Edition
