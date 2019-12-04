‘Weak and compromised’: BJP slams Shiv Sena amid talks of Uddhav Thackeray dropping charges against activists in Bhima Koregaon case

BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned whether the party's founder leader Balasaheb Thackeray would have ever negotiated on the issue of national security.
Bhima Koregaon controversy: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Shiv Sena after the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to drop cases against human rights activists named in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. BJP leader Amit Malviya labelled the Shiv Sena as ‘weak and compromised’ while questioning whether the party’s founder leader Balasaheb Thackeray would have ever negotiated on the issue of national security.
“Is this the Shiv Sena of the legendary Balasaheb Thackeray? Weak and compromised… Would he have ever negotiated on issues of national security?” Malviya said in his tweet.
The BJP leader’s remark came after reports emerged that NCP MLAs Dhanajay Munde and Jitendra Awhad have written to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to take back the ‘false cases’ filed against the activists. Munde, in his letter to the CM, has claimed that the previous Devendra Fadnavis government “harassed the intellectuals and labelled them as urban Naxals while slapping false cases against them”.
Is this the Shiv Sena of the legendary Balasaheb Thackrey? Weak and compromised… Would he have ever negotiated on issues of national security? pic.twitter.com/3sham4Y9qL
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 4, 2019
On the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon war on January 1, 2018, a large number of people had gathered near in Pune to mark the occasion. Violent clashes had erupted which later spread to across the state. Hundreds of people were injured and one person was killed in the violence.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.