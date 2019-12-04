‘Weak and compromised’: BJP slams Shiv Sena amid talks of Uddhav Thackeray dropping charges against activists in Bhima Koregaon case

Violence had erupted in Pune during the 200th anniversary of of Bhima-Koregaon war on January 1, 2018. (File Photo/PTI)

Bhima Koregaon controversy: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Shiv Sena after the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to drop cases against human rights activists named in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. BJP leader Amit Malviya labelled the Shiv Sena as ‘weak and compromised’ while questioning whether the party’s founder leader Balasaheb Thackeray would have ever negotiated on the issue of national security.

“Is this the Shiv Sena of the legendary Balasaheb Thackeray? Weak and compromised… Would he have ever negotiated on issues of national security?” Malviya said in his tweet.

The BJP leader’s remark came after reports emerged that NCP MLAs Dhanajay Munde and Jitendra Awhad have written to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to take back the ‘false cases’ filed against the activists. Munde, in his letter to the CM, has claimed that the previous Devendra Fadnavis government “harassed the intellectuals and labelled them as urban Naxals while slapping false cases against them”.

Is this the Shiv Sena of the legendary Balasaheb Thackrey? Weak and compromised… Would he have ever negotiated on issues of national security? pic.twitter.com/3sham4Y9qL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 4, 2019

According to reports, the CM also assured a delegation of NCP leaders that the cases would be withdrawn as soon as possible. Soon after taking charge as the CM, Thackeray had asked the state home department to withdraw cases filed against activists who were booked for protesting against cutting of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony.