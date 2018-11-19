Bhima Koregaon violence case: Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is under Pune Police’s scanner – Here is why

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has come under the lens of Pune police after a telephone number allegedly linked to him was found in one of the letters seized by cops from Maoists sympathisers a few months back during a probe into the Bhima Koregaon violence case. According to Pune DCP Suhas Bawache, a probe is underway to establish the fact even as Singh dared the BJP government to initiate action against him.

“On basis of the probe, some letters were recovered. In those letters, few mobile numbers have been found, we are investigating,” the DCP said.

Speaking about the development, Joint Police Commissioner Shivajirao Bodkhe said that police may summon the Congress leader for interrogation.

“We may call or question him in connection with the matter, but there is no time-frame decided yet,” Bodkhe said.

Notably, Singh’s name was first cropped up three months ago when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had claimed a link between the Congress leader and Maoists sympathisers.

Meanwhile, Singh has dared PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to initiate action against him if they have substantial proof.

“The phone number they are mentioning is available to everyone via Rajya Sabha’s portal. I haven’t used it for the last four years. If I am involved in any kind of anti-national activities then Modi Ji, Rajnath Ji and Fadnavis Ji can take action against me,” he said.

‘Pune police helping BJP in Madhya Pradesh’

The Congress party on its part alleged that Pune police was hand in glove with the BJP. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that police was trying to help the saffron party in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

“Are the Pune police trying to help BJP in the Madhya Pradesh elections? Even after being pulled up in the Supreme Court why does the (Pune) police keep rushing to the media? We see this happening,” Sawant said.

The seized letter dates back to September 25, 2017. It was submitted to the Special Court by police as part of the evidence proving the links between the arrested rights activists and Maoist leaders of various banned groups like the CPI-Maoist.