Bhima-Koregaon case: Why Maharashtra Police addressing media when matter is sub-judice? Asks Bombay HC

Bhima-Koregaon case: Why Maharashtra Police held a press conference when matter is sub-judice? Asks Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the veracity of the Maharashtra Police probing the Bhima-Koregaon violence near Pune. While hearing a petition demanding a probe by the NIA in the December 31, 2017 violence, the High Court made stern observations referring to the press conference convened by the police last week. It questioned the urgency that forced the police to address the media when the matter is sub-judice.

“Why Maharashtra Police held a press conference when the matter is sub-judice in courts,” the HC observed.

The court then adjourned the hearing on the petition demanding the probe be transferred to the NIA, till September 7 as the copies of the petition were not served to all the concerned parties.

The plea was filed last week by Satish Surgiv Gaikwad, a Pune resident. He had demanded that the probe into the Bhima-Koregaon violence be handed over to the NIA alleging that the police which has arrested five Left-wing activists are “doing a biased investigation”. Calling himself a victim of the violence, Gaikwad said that the arrests of five activists – Telugu poet Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Farreira, Sudha Bhardwaj and Gautam Navalakha, are against the Constitution and natural principles of life and justice.

On Friday, the Maharashtra Police had held a press conference in Mumbai where it justified the arrest of activists with Additional Director-General of Police Parambir Singh saying that ‘conclusive evidence was collected which established their links with Maoists’. He even said that the arrested activists were involved in a conspiracy to overthrow the government and were planning ‘Rajiv Gandhi-type incident to end the Modi raj’.

The press briefing by the police was held days after the Supreme Court restrained the police from taking all the five Left-wing activists in custody and ordered that they should be kept under house arrest till the next date of hearing on September 6.