Bhima-Koregaon case: Pune Police claims plot hatched to kill PM, names 5 activists in chargesheet

The Pune Police has named as many as five rights activists and lawyers from among ten alleged active members of banned CPI (Maoist) in a case related to Elgaar Parishad meeting held last year on December 31. As per police, speeches and other programmes at the event provoked the masses, leading to violence in Bhima-Koregaon on January 1. There was also a plot to kill the PM, it claimed.

The chargesheet in over 5,000-pages- is in Marathi. It was filed before special judge K D Vadane through district government pleader Ujjwala Pawar. The Pune Police has named Mumbai writer-activist Sudhir Dhawale, Nagpur university professor Shoma Sen, Nagpur lawyer Surendra Gadling, Delhi activist Rona Wilson and a former fellow of the Prime Minister Rural Development programme, Mahesh Raut in the chargesheet.

As per Indian Express, the chargesheet stated, “accused Rona Wilson and Kishan alias Prashanto Bose, secretary of ERB of CPI (Maoist), and other underground operatives hatched a conspiracy to kill the Prime Minister of India and also participated in the process of procurement of huge arms and ammunition as a part of the larger conspiracy of waging a war against the democratic system and Indian citizens”.

“A letter between Rona Wilson and Ritupan Goswami, seized by police, reveals that accused Mahesh Raut recruited two students from the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) into the banned Maoist group and sent them to the guerilla zone for training of underground armed Maoist work in jungles,” the chargesheet stated further.

Apart from the above names police have also named Prakash alias Ritupan Goswami, Milind Teltumbde, Deepu,Kishan alias Prashanto Bose and Manglu as Maoist operatives on the run. The Maoist outfit gave Rs 5 lakh to Sen, Dhawale and Gadling through Raut to keepKoregaon Bhima agitation “burning at a time it was settling down”, the chargesheet added.

Earlier this month, Pune Sessions Court sent activists Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bhardwaj to judicial custody for 14 days. They are facing investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.