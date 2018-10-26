Bhima-Koregaon case: Pune court rejects bail pleas of Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bhardwaj

Last month, the Supreme Court headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had extended the interim house arrest of the activists by four weeks. (IE)

The Pune Sessions Court on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira and Sudha Bhardwaj in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case. All the three activists have been accused of inciting violence and are currently placed under house arrest. According to ANI, the defence has moved an application before Pune Session Court seeking extension of house arrest for seven more days for activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

The activists’ house arrest ends today.

Last month, the Supreme Court headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had extended the interim house arrest of the activists by four weeks. The court refused to interfere in the proceedings and observed that dissenting views or difference in political ideology had nothing to do with the investigation.

However, Justice Chandrachud dissented and said that an SIT must be set up to probe the case. He also slammed the Maharashtra Police for holding a press conference even when the case was in the top court.

In the last of week of August, the Maharashtra police had arrested five activists – Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha – in connection with a case registered following a conclave-Elgaar Parishad. The event, which was held last year in December, had allegedly triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon in Maharashtra.

Following the arrest, noted historian Romila Thapar, economists Prabhat Patnaik, sociology professor Satish Deshpande and human rights lawyer Maja Daruwala moved the Supreme Court seeking immediate release of the activists and formation of SIT to probe the case.

The apex court gave relief to all the activists and put them under house arrest. It, however, refused to constitute an SIT to investigate the case. The lawyers appearing for the activists filed a review petition against the order. But the court rejected the demand and asked Maharashtra Police to continue with the probe.