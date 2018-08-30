Bhima-Koregaon case: Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao claims case filed on false statements

Maoist ideologue and poet Varavara Rao who was arrested by the Maharashtra Police on Tuesday for his role in Bhima-Koregaon violence has been brought to his residence in Hyderabad by the police after the Supreme Court ruled that Rao and four other activists should be kept under the house arrest. Upon his arrival here, Rao told reporters that the case against him was filed on the basis of false statements. Rao said that he has faith in the law of the land and that he will come out clean.

“I am saying it from the beginning, that on basis of false statements, a case was filed against me. I have faith in the law,” Rao told reporters on Thursday morning in Hyderabad.

Those arrested on Tuesday in connection with December 31 last year violence in Bhima-Koregaon near Pune included Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Gautam Navlakha in Delhi, Sudha Bharadwaj in Haryana and Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonzalves in Maharashtra. According to police, the five were also a part of a conspiracy to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

While Arun, Vernon and Rao were taken to Pune by police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Delhi High Court had ordered it to first obtain transit remand for Sudha and Gautam, respectively.

On Wednesday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court by well-known historian Romila Thapar, Devika Jain, Prabhat Patnaik, Satish Deshpande and Maja Dharuwala challenging the arrest of five activists. After hearing the arguments, the Supreme Court directed that the five human rights activists should be kept under house arrest until the next date of hearing on September 6.

Hyderabad: Activist Varavara Rao brought to his residence after Supreme Court ordered house arrest for the five accused. #BhimaKoregaon pic.twitter.com/mpV2X6eIKl — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018

Meanwhile, the police have claimed to unearth a ‘Maoist conspiracy hatched to overthrow the elected government’. Besides, there were plans to target top officials and political leaders. Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police Shirish Sardeshpande said that the plot came to light after the analysing the electronic devices, documents and other highly incriminating evidence seized from the five arrested persons, showing their links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

According to the police, the five had shown intolerance to the present political system and “decided to target organisations and their officials and even the highest political functionaries”. Sardesphande said that CPI (Maoist) was also engaged in raising funds and had even funded the Kabir Kala Manch’s controversial Elgar Parishad held in Bhima-Koregaon near Pune on December 31.