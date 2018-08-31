Bhima-Koregaon case: Letter exchanged between arrested activists spoke of ‘another Rajiv Gandhi-like incident’

Bhima-Koregaon case: Maharashtra Police defends activists’ arrests, says evidence pointed to ‘clear Maoist link’

Amid the huge hue and cry over the arrest of five Left-wing activists in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence near Pune, the Maharashtra Police today said that there are justifiable evidence and that a letter exchanged between the arrested activists spoke of planning ‘another Rajiv Gandhi-like incident’.

Addressing the media, Param Bir Singh, ADG, Maharashtra Police, claimed that the action taken against all the five was based on well-established evidence. He said that police decided to move forward only after it was established that they were maintaining links with Maoists organisation.

“When we were confident that clear links have been established then only we moved to take action against these people, in different cities. Evidence collected so far clearly establishes links of arrested activists with Maoist organisations,” he told reporters today.

Singh added that the case was registered on January 8 with regard to the December 31 violence in Bhima-Koregaon near Pune. He said that hate speeches were delivered at the ‘Elgaar Parishad’ event.

“Sections were imposed for spreading hatred. Investigation was conducted. Almost all the accused were associated with Kabir Kala Manch,” he said.

According to him, the probe revealed a big conspiracy being hatched by the Maoists organisations. “The accused were helping them to take their goals forward. A terrorist organisation was also involved. On May 17, sections under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were imposed.”

Singh went on to display the letters allegedly exchanged by some of the arrested activists. “Some of the letters exchanged between the arrested activists spoke of planning some big action which would attract attention,” he said.

The press briefing by the police comes two days after the Supreme Court restrained the police from taking all the five Left-wing activists – Telugu poet Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Farreira, Sudha Bhardwaj and Gautam Navalakha — in custody. The court had on Wednesday ordered that they should be kept under house arrest till the next date of hearing on September 6.

Earlier this week, police had conducted raids in five different states and arrested five Left-wing activists in connection with the violence that had left one dead and over 30 injured. According to police, the five were also a part of a conspiracy to eliminate PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Rajnath Singh.