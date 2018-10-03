Bhima Koregaon case: Maharashtra government moves Supreme Court challenging HC order on Gautam Navlakha

Gautam Navlakha

A day after the Delhi High Court set aside the transit remand of rights activist Gautam Navlakha’s and also ended his house arrest, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday moved Supreme Court challenging the order. The state government plans to mention the issue before newly appointed Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, seeking an immediate stay on High Court’s order.

Navlakha was among the five rights activists who were earlier arrested for alleged Maoist links in the Elgaar Parishad case which is being investigated by the Pune Police. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered all five to be put under house arrest.

The top court had also extended the house arrest of Navlakha and four others a few days back by four weeks. The court also said the accused could seek legal help in appropriate courts. Navlakha had then moved the Delhi High Court.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel of Delhi High Court ended Navlakha’s house arrest on Monday. It had also pointed out some technical errors in the actions of the police stating, “It is clarified that this order will not preclude the state of Maharashtra from proceeding further in accordance with law,” The Indian Express reported.

After the order, Nishant Katneshwarkar, standing counsel for the Maharashtra government in the Supreme Court, said that the state government would challenge the order by the way of a Special Leave Petition in the apex court, which would be filed on Wednesday.

The paper quoted him further as saying, “We will put forward before the apex court that the High Court while ruling on a transit remand, has also ended the house arrest, which was extended by the Supreme Court. While doubting the arrest, the court has questioned the Panchnama, which we will point out Navlakha had signed at the time of arrest.”