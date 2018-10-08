Bhima-Koregaon case: Devendra Fadnavis justifies action against 5 activists, says police acted without bias

Hinting at the presence of Naxals supporters in cities, the Chief Minister further said that there was a group of people which was providing cover to those fighting on the ground. (PTI)

Justifying the action against the five activists detained earlier in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the probe carried out by the state police was ‘purely professional’ and ‘without bias’. Hinting at the presence of Naxals supporters in cities, the Chief Minister further said that there was a group of people which was providing cover to those fighting on the ground.

“On one hand, a few people are fighting on the ground against the state, and then there is a bigger group that is trying to pitch communities against one another and create a civil-war-like situation. This design was unearthed by our police. We have ample evidence. We have concrete examples of how they were protecting Naxals, how they were giving Naxals a cover in the garb of human rights. They were colluding with them,” Fadnavis said this in an interview to the Hindustan Times.

In the last week of August, the Maharashtra police had arrested five activists — Gautam Navalakha, Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves — in connection with an FIR registered following an event held last year in December that had allegedly triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon village.

However, well-known historian Romila Thapar, economists Prabhat Patnaik, sociology professor Satish Deshpande, and human rights lawyer Maja Daruwala had moved the Supreme Court and sought immediate release of the activists and an independent probe into the case. Appearing for the activists, senior advocate Anand Grover, Ashwini Kumar and Prashant Bhushan said that the entire case against the five activists was cooked up and their liberty should be protected.

The Supreme Court, however, turned down the plea for an SIT probe into the matter and held that the Pune police would continue its investigations in the case.

Questioning the support extended to the activists during their arrest, Fadnavis said that there was a huge group of pseudo-liberals in the national capital but they were not liberals. “You can be a liberal, even I am a liberal. These pseudo-liberals need to understand this is not a conspiracy against the BJP or the RSS but against the nation. How can you support people who are conspiring against your nation? he said.

“Liberalism doesn’t give you rights to protect those who are killing people. Who is going to speak for those who have been killed by Naxals? Have these people ever gone to the Supreme Court or High Court or even the lowest judiciary to protect those who are getting killed? We have unearthed the entire conspiracy, and we will present it to the courts,” the Maharashtra CM said in an apparent reference to the lawyers who approached the apex court against the arrest of the activists.