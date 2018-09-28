Bhima-Koregaon case: Armed with SC verdict, Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis slam Congress for politicising arrest of 5 activists

Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis slam Congress for politicising arrest of 5 activists

Hours after the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the arrest of five activists in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence case by Pune Police, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attacked the Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi for trying to politicise the ‘critical issue of national interest’.

In a series of tweets, Shah asked the Congress party to clear its stand on the ‘issue of Urban Naxalism’ and alleged that those who have been politicising the Bhima-Koregaon matter, should apologise.

“Those who stooped down to the level of polticising an issue of national security have been exposed by the Honourable Supreme Court’s decision today. It is high time that the Congress now clears its stand on this critical issue of Urban Naxalism,” Shah’s tweet reads.

“India is a vibrant democracy with a healthy culture of debate, discussion and dissent. However, plotting against the country with the intent to harm our citizens is not one of these. Those who politicised this issue need to apologise,” he said in another tweet.

Shah further alleged that the Congress is in a regular habit of defaming all those who are honest and working for the nation.

“There is only one place for idiocy and it’s called the Congress. Support ‘Bharat Ke Tukde Tukde Gang’, Maoists, fake activists and corrupt elements. Defame all those who are honest and working,” he said. “Welcome to Rahul Gandhi’s Congress,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment and claimed that the five were arrested on the basis of evidence collected by Pune Police.

“Supreme Court accepted that there is no political influence and it’s not a plot to suppress voice of the opposition. It is a great victory for Pune police and country. They have (activists) been doing this for many years but there was no evidence against them, so probe couldn’t be completed,” he told reporters.

Fadnavis said that even activists were attempting to trigger a “civil war in the country” and that they were part of a conspiracy to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“They were attempting to trigger a civil war in the country. They were trying to shield the Naxals and to kill PM Modi. Now everything is being revealed,” he said.

“Today’s verdict by the Supreme Court vindicates our stand against urban Maoists. In fact, this was absolutely a conspiracy against the nation. Supreme Court pointed out that it’s not a political conspiracy,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the top court, while extending the house arrest of five activists — Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha — by four weeks, said that “their arrest was not based on political dissent” and allowed the police to continue its investigation as it refused to set up a SIT. CJI Dipak Misra in his observation said, “Arrests were not because of dissent of activists, there is prima facie material to show their link with banned CPI (Maoist).”

The five activists were arrested by the Maharashtra Police on August 28 in connection with December 31 last year violence near Pune.