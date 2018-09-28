Bhima-Koregaon case: Activists’ arrest not based on political dissent, says Supreme Court, rules out SIT probe

Bhima-Koregaon case: SC refuses to set up SIT

In a shot in the arm for the Maharashtra Police and the state government, the Supreme Court today refused to interfere in the arrest of the five activists who were taken into custody by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence case. A three-judge bench of the top court, by a majority view of 2-1, categorically held that the arrest of the activists was not based on political dissent and that there was no miscarriage of justice in the actions of the police.

“Arrests were not because of dissent of activists, there is prima facie material to show their link with banned CPI (Maoist),” the CJI said.

The court further said that the accused persons do not have a say in which investigation agency should probe the case and refused to constitute an SIT while allowing the Pune Police to continue its probe into the case.

“Accused can’t choose which probe agency should examine case,” Justice AM Khanwilkar said while reading out the verdict.

The court said that the arrest of the activists was not based on political dissent. “This is not a case of arrest merely because of dissent or difference in political views,” the CJI-headed bench observed.

In its interim order passed today, the court extended the house arrest of all the five activists – Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha, by four weeks.

The court ruling, however, came in the form of a split verdict with Justice DY Chandrachud dissenting from the view held by the CJI and Justice Khanwilkar. Justice Chandrachud said that an inquiry is required into the conduct of the Maharashtra Police officers for “ultilising media”. Reprimanding the police for holding a press conference soon after the top court’s order, Justice Chandrachud said that the police briefing to media has become a “source of manipulating public opinion”. He also termed the arrest of five activists ‘unfortunate’ and termed it a trial by the media.

“Acts of Maharashtra police raises question whether Maharashtra police can be trusted to carry out the investigation,” he said. “Conduct of Pune Police fortifies an impression that investigation is not fair.”

“This is a fit and proper case for Court monitored SIT investigation,” he said.