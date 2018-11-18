Bhima Koregaon case: Activist Varavara Rao taken arrested from Hyderabad

The Pune police on Saturday night arrested activist Varvara Rao from his Hyderabad residence in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Telugu poet was taken into custody hours after court’s extended house arrest came to an end. It said that he will be presented before a Pune court on Sunday.

Rao was so far under house arrest in Hyderabad since August. Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune Police) Shivaji Bodakhe confirmed that Rao’s extension of house arrest by the Hyderabad High Court expired on November 15 and thereafter he was arrested.

ACP Shivaji Pawar, the investigating officer, said that a court in Hyderabad dismissed Rao’s application against the transit warrant obtained by Pune police on Friday.

“He will be produced before a court in Pune on Sunday,” the officer added.

Earlier on October 26, police had arrested co-accused Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves. Another accused Sudha Bharadwaj was taken into custody the next day. Activists Rao, Ferreira, Gonsalves, Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha were arrested on August 28 by police after raids at various locations in connection with the Koregaon Bhima violence case. However, they were placed under house arrest by the Supreme Court. The court had subsequently asked the police to go ahead with its probe. Navlakha has not been taken into custody yet.

According to police, all the arrested activists had links with the Maoists, who backed Elgar Parishad event held in Pune on December 31 last year. Police claimed that Elgar Parishad led to the violence at Koregaon Bhima war memorial on January 1 when thousands of people gathered here to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Last week, police filed a chargesheet against 10 people including five rights activists. it claimed that the December 31 event was organised as per a plan by the banned CPI(Maoist), to mobilise Dalit groups and other organisations against the ruling establishment. It said that inciting speeches at the event provoked the masses and aggravated violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1. According to the police document, activists and others are active members of CPI (Maoist). Also, there was also a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it claimed.