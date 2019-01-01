Bhima Koregaon anniversary: Thousands visit Vijay Stambh near Pune amid heavy security

Koregaon Bhima violence

Bhima Koregaon news: Thousands of people paid tribute at the Vijay Stambh near Perne village in Pune to mark the 201st anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle. The administration said that security officials have been deployed near the village to check any suspicious movement. On January 1 last year, caste clashes had broken out around Koregaon Bhima village left one dead and injured several others. The violence was triggered after a few Dalit activists delivered provocative speeches.

According to police, around 20,000 visitors who have come from various parts of Maharashtra visited the victory pillar till last evening. Majority of the visitors, mainly youths, were from the Vidarbha and the Marathawada regions.

The Vijay Stambh had been erected by the British as a memorial for the soldiers killed in the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 1818. Dalits believe that it was a victory over casteism as the British army comprising a large contingent of dalit Mahar soldiers had defeated the forces of Peshwas who were the Brahmin custodians of the Maratha kingdom.

Special IG, Vishwas Nangare Patil said that focus is to maintain law and order situation while keeping eye on any sabotage activities. As part of a security measure, police held a route march around the memorial on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief and dalit activist Chandrashekhar Azad has reiterated that he will visit the victory pillar even if the government uses force to deter him. Azad was slated to hold a rally in Pune on Monday but he could not hold a public rally after the Bombay High Court denied permission to him for the same.