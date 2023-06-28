scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in Saharanpur: UP Police

A bullet brushed past Azad during the attack on his convoy in Saharanpur, police said, adding that he has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
chandrashekhar azad, bhim army
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at in Saharanpur. (File photo: IE)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur when his convoy came under attack from armed men. According to news agency ANI, the attack took place at around 5.30 PM.

As per available information, a bullet brushed past Azad during the attack. He has been rushed to a hospital for treatment following an injury to his waist. According to the police, Azad’s condition is stable.

“The convoy of Chandrashekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter,” SSP Dr Vipin Tada told the agency.

Also Read

Azad is the national president of Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram and Bhim Army leader.

More Stories on
Uttar Pradesh

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 18:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS