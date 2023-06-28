Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in Saharanpur: UP Police

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur when his convoy came under attack from armed men. According to news agency ANI, the attack took place at around 5.30 PM.

As per available information, a bullet brushed past Azad during the attack. He has been rushed to a hospital for treatment following an injury to his waist. According to the police, Azad’s condition is stable.

“The convoy of Chandrashekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter,” SSP Dr Vipin Tada told the agency.

Azad is the national president of Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram and Bhim Army leader.