Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad attacks Yogi Adityanath government: ‘They released me to appease Bahujans’

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Monday trained his guns at the ruling Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that his release was an attempt to take political mileage. Speaking to News18.com, Azad said his early release came because the Adityanath government realised that ‘it’s right time to appease the Bahujan society’.

“The Yogi government thought that is the right time to try and appease the Bahujan society and so decided to release me,” Azad was quoted as saying.

He further said that he intends to stay a social worker and will not fight 2019 elections. The Bahujan leader claimed that people in Saharanpur are his ardent followers and he owes a responsibility to them.

He also raked up the issue of Kasganj and Bhima Koregaon violence and asked why such incidents continue to occur under BJP’s rule.

Azad’s statement comes a day after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati Sunday denied any association with him. “Some people in order to realise their vested political interests, some in their defence, while some, in order to look young, are trying to forge different relationships such as brother-sister and bua-bhatija (aunt and nephew) with me,” Mayawati had said.

Earlier, Azad had said that he and his “bua” (aunt) Mayawati have the “same blood”.

Azad had set up Bhim Army around three years ago in Saharanpur and has gained considerable popularity among members of the Scheduled Castes.

The group claims to be working for the empowerment of Dalits, especially those apparently disenchanted with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati.