Bhaiyyu Maharaj allegedly shoots self, succumbs to injuries at Bombay hospital in Indore

In a shocking incident, popular spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj allegedly shot himself in the forehead at his residence in Indore. He was admitted to Bombay hospital in the city where he succumbed to his injuries, police and hospital authorities said. Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, whose original name is Uday Singh Deshmukh, shot himself here, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Indore H C Mishra said. He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, its General Manager Rahul Parashar said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to Bhaiyyu Maharaj.

A suicide note, which was allegedly recovered near the scene, read, “somebody should be there to handle duties of the family, I am leaving.. too much stressed out, fed up.”

Maharaj, a former model, has mass following cutting across party lines. He was born in 1968 as Udai Singh Deshmukh in a family of agriculturists at Shujalpur in Madhya Pradesh. He was a follower of the lord Dattatreya and was also called a “Yuva Rashtra Sant”. Bhaiyyu had acted as a mediator during 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal. Bhaiyyu was offered MoS rank by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan but he rejected the offer.

Indore Police official while talking media informed that a probe has been initiated into the matter. According to reports, police have reached his residence and trying to ascertain the details pertaining to the incident.

Spiritual Guru Swami Agnivesh told Times Now that this was the news of Bhaiyyu Maharaj shooting himself is unexpected he never thought that his mind would become so much restless.