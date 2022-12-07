Gujarat Bhavnagar Assembly Election Result 2022 Date and Time: Bhavnagar Rural constituency went to polls on Dec 1, 2022. The constituency falls under Bhavnagar district of Gujarat and is one of the 99 seats where BJP emerged voctorious in 2017 Assembly elections.

Date, Time and list of wards and key candidates:

Counting of votes will be held for seven wards of Bhavnagar. Here’s a list of these wards and key candidates:

Mahuva (Bhavnagar) – Shivabhai Jerambhai Gohil (BJP) vs Kanubhai Kalsaria (Congress) vs Ashok Joliya (AAP)

Talaja (Bhavnagar) – Gautambhai Gopabhai Chauhan (BJP) vs Kanubhai Baraiya (Congress) vs Laluben Narsibhai Chauhan (AAP)

Gariadhar (Bhavnagar) – Keshubhai Hirjibhai Nakrani (BJP) vs Divyesh Manubhai Chavda (Congress) vs Sudhir Vaghani (AAP)

Palitana (Bhavnagar) – Bhikhabhai Rajivbhai Baraiya (BJP) vs Rathod Pravinbhai Jinabhai (Congress) vs Dr ZP Kheni (AAP)

Bhavnagar Rural (Bhavnagar) – Parshotambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki (BJP) vs Revatsinh Gohil (Congress) vs Khumansinh Gohil (AAP)

Bhavnagar East (Bhavnagar) – Sejal Rajiv Kumar Pandya (BJP) vs Baldev Majibhai Solanki (Congress) vs Hamir Rathod (AAP)

Bhavnagar West (Bhavnagar) – Jitendra Shavjibhai Vaghani (BJP) vs Kishorsinh Kumbhaji Gohil (Congress) vs Raju Solanki (AAP)

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout was recorded at over 59 percent in Gujarat’s phase 1 voting. Voters sealed the fate of 788 candidates, who contested at 89 assembly seats across 19 districts of Gujarat, across 14,382 polling stations. PTI reported that as per election data, total voter turnout in the first phase of the state assembly elections in 2017 stood at 66.75 percent.

The voting for the second phase of elections in the state concluded on Dec 5, 2022 with over 58% polling by 5 pm, according to the data shared by the Election Commission. The final Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 would be out on counting day which is tomorrow, Dec 8, 2022.