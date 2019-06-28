Bhatpara violence: TMC delegation visits trouble-torn areas; announces compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for victims

The delegation team met the families of the victims who were killed during the violence. (ANI Photo)

A delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday visited North 24 Parganas’ Bhatpara to take stock of the situation following the political violence in the area. The Trinamool team included Subrata Mukhopadhyay, state Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick, state Science and Technology Minister Bratya Basu, Purnendu Basu, Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Fire Minister Sujit Bose and Nirmal Ghosh headed by state minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Firhad Hakim. The delegation met the families of the victims who were killed during the violence. The state government has announced Rs 2.5 lakh ex-gratia to those killed during violence and also promised job.

The team visited several areas and also met Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma.

According to local media report, the delegation asked Verma to arrest local MP Arjun Singh. Hakim also complained the police about presence of illegal arms in the area while accusing the BJP for the violence.

Last week, a BJP delegation comprising former Union Minister SS Ahluwalia, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satya Pal Singh, and former IPS officer Vishnu Dayal Ram had visited the area to take stock of the situation. The trio also had submitted their report to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Sunday, BJP West Bengal president and MP Dilip Ghosh slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led government for failing to check the political violence in the state. The BJP state chief also sought a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged killings in Bhatpara.

The violence in the entire district intensified after former TMC leader Arjun Singh joined the BJP ahead of the election. Singh defeated TMC candidate and former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi.