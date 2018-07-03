‘Bhatija Ji…’: JD(U) takes a swipe at Tej Pratap Yadav, says Facebook post just a teaser of family’s ‘Rudra Avatar’

The Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar poked fun at RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav over his purported Facebook post expressing unhappiness at the way he is being treated by party leaders including his parents. In a series of tweets this morning, JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar referred to Tej Pratap as ‘bhatija’ (nephew) to ask how he is doing now.

“Bhatija (nephew)! All good? Are you in pain? This is perhaps because you could neother get benami property nor appointed ‘handling or storage agent’. Neither your mother listening nor your father!!” he tweeted along with a couplet of Kabir.

The senior JD(U) leader also took a swipe at Tej Pratap’s upcoming film ‘Rudra: The Avatar’. He said that the rift within the Yadav family that has come to light is just a ‘trailor’ of the film ‘Rudra Avatar’. “The trailer of Rudra Avatar is yet to be released but ‘tandav’ has started. This is the teaser of the family’s ‘Rudra Avatar’. The film and trailer are yet to come,” he said in another tweet.

He also mocked Tej Pratap over his statement that he will put a ‘no entry’ notice for ‘chacha’ (uncle) Nitish Kumar outside his Patna residence. “Bhatija ji! Before blocking entry of uncle, you should make arrangements to prevent your own entry otherwise you would be subjected to shame by your own family members.”

“You may refer the younger one (Tejashwi Yadav) as Arjun, but this Mahabharat is not easy,” he added.

Neeraj Kumar’s reactions followed Tej Pratap’s bizarre Facebook post suggesting that he was upset with some leaders of his party, including an MLC, and that his parents — RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and former CM Rabri Devi — were turning a deaf ear to his complaints. The post was, however, deleted by Yadav later. He claimed that it was an act of the BJP and RSS to create a rift within his family and weaken the RJD.

A few weeks ago, Tej Pratap had publicly told reporters that there was no discipline in the party and that no one listens to him. But later, his family had dismissed the reports and agreed to his demand to appoint Rajendra Paswan as the party’s general secretary.