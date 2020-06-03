Bharuch fire: 40 workers injured in blast at Gujarat chemical factory, adjoining villages being evacuated

File photo for representation only.

Bharuch Factory blast news: As many as 40 workers employed at a chemical factory in Bharuch district in Gujarat were injured on Wednesday in a major fire caused by a blast in the boiler at Dahej, district collector MD Modia told news agency PTI.

“Around 35-40 workers sustained burn injuries after the boiler of an agro-chemical company exploded in afternoon. All the injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Bharuch, and efforts are on to control the fire,” the Bharuch collector said.

As per the report, the fire continues to engulf the unit.

The collector said that plants of poisonous chemicals are located near the affected factory. As a precautionary measure, residents of Lakhi and Luvara villages located near the factory are being evacuated.

More details awaited.