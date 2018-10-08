Bharatpur SDM denies permission for Rahul Gandhi’s Tuesday rally

Gandhi will visit Bharatpur, Dausa and Dholpur on Tuesday during his two-day tour to Rajasthan.

Bharatpur SDM Jagdish Arya Monday denied permission for Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s rally in the city scheduled for Tuesday. Arya asked the Congress to procure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the owner of the rally ground near Bayana. Earlier, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot had informed media that Gandhi will visit Bharatpur, Dausa and Dholpur on Tuesday during his two-day tour to the state. Starting his public meetings from Mania, the Congress chief will later visit Badi, Basedi, Bayana and Vair, Pilot said. He will also address a ‘Sankalp Rally’ in Bikaner city on Wednesday.

Gandhi will rest in Mahua and will take part in two different events in Jaipur on Wednesday. The Assembly polls for 200 seats in Rajasthan are due later this year.

This story will be updated